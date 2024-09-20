MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of MVB Financial worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

