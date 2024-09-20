Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Up 16.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,701,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,362% from the average daily volume of 49,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Mynaric Stock Up 17.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications.

