Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.6 %

MYGN stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

