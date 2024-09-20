MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares changing hands.
MySale Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.25.
MySale Group Company Profile
MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MySale Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.