Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.05. 14,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $112.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Get Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.