National Bank Financial Comments on Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.
In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,405. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
