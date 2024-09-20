National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “underperformer” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

