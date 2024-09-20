National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE NGG opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
