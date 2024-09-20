Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.58. 108,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 64,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $413.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81.

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

