NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

