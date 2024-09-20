Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 2.5%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. 1,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NYAX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $817.89 million, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,620,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

