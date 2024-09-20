NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

NBC Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

