Needham & Company LLC Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.48.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,402 shares of company stock worth $95,751,554. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,406,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,411,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.