Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $29,979.18 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $29,979.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,325,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,658.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Down 0.5 %

NRDY stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Nerdy by 1,064.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 168,206 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

