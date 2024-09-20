Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Up 5.2%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.34. 189,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 596,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

NMRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,754.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

