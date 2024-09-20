NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Trading Up 6%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 1,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

