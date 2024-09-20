New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 3.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.50. 795,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 197,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

New Found Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.56.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

