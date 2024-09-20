Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 179.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.