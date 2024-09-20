Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 179,374 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,374 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

