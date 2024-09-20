Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 46,450 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Newport Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 574,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,450 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $54,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Insider Activity

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,707 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $109.49 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.