News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in News were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,956,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of News by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NWSA opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

