NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10,530.73

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £105.31 ($139.11) and last traded at £105.15 ($138.90), with a volume of 324231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £104.10 ($137.52).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday.

Get NEXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

NEXT Trading Down 0.2 %

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,637.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,238.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The stock has a market cap of £12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.84, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,155.49%.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.