NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. 363,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,533,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
NextDecade Stock Up 1.4 %
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at NextDecade
In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,764,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
