Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Price Target Cut to $0.25

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 348.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Nextech3D.AI stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Nextech3D.AI has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 1,252.11% and a negative net margin of 388.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Analysts expect that Nextech3D.AI will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

