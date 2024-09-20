NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

NYSE:NKE traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $87.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,348,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,282,966. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

