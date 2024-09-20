Normand A. Boulanger Sells 130,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

