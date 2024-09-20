Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,318,069 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

