Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,566,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,905,000 after buying an additional 552,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 789,985 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

