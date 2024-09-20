Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.31. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,268,596 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

