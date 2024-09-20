NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.92

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.92 and traded as high as C$5.63. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.56, with a volume of 1,045,396 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWH.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.88.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.