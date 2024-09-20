NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.15

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.15 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 158445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.