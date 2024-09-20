Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Notable Labs Price Performance

Notable Labs stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Notable Labs has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Notable Labs alerts:

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Notable Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Notable Labs

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, develops predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient will clinically respond to their actual treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Notable Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notable Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.