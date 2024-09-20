NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 55,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,342,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $14,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 171.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

