NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Trading Down 11.8%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 85,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 105,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.
NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
