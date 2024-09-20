NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.18. NuScale Power shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 693,399 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock worth $809,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.