NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 1.4% Higher

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.22. 635,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,774,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at $460,294.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $809,536 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

