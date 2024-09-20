Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $714,968.50 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -842.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after purchasing an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.