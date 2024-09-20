Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NUVL stock opened at $103.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,198. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Nuvalent by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

