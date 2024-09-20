Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.51. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 59,163 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
