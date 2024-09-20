Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.51. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 59,163 shares traded.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.