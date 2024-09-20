Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 209,487 shares changing hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
