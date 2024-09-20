Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $11.26. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 209,487 shares changing hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,382,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,558,000 after acquiring an additional 852,839 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 440,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

