Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.70. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56,682 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
