Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.70. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56,682 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

