Nvest Financial LLC Sells 521 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $9,678,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 392,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 421,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,418,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

Apple stock opened at $228.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

