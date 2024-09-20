NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,128.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,611 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,621,133 shares of company stock valued at $435,749,957 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

