NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,081.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,655,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,592,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,621,133 shares of company stock worth $435,749,957. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

