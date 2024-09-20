NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 902.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.0% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,621,133 shares of company stock worth $435,749,957. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.