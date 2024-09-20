Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $51.67 and last traded at $51.78. 1,691,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,562,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.