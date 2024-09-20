OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
OCFC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 133,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
