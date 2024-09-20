Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 20%

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 226,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 112,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$13.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

