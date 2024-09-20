Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading Down 0.2%

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

