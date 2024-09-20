OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Acquires A$21,721.92 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani purchased 10,285 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$21,721.92 ($14,676.97).
OFX Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About OFX Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OFX Group
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Prepare for a Silver Surge: Best Mining Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.